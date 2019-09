Jessie is sooooooo over Cole and removes his aura from the apartment with a mix of sage, trash bags, and vision boards. The new Jessie makes a party appearance so that she can network with the help of her much taller, much thinner friend Brie — both of whom agree that her codependency with Cole was not flattering. The girls end up meeting Stewart, an overzealous digital content creator. He then invites both of them back to his place to eat snacks, mainly prosciutto.