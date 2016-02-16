The Skinny is an R29 original dark comedy series that follows feminist wannabe YouTube star Jessie (Jessie Kahnweiler) as she explores love, life, and friendship in L.A. — while struggling with bulimia.
After Sadie shares a video of Jessie on Vine, Jessie sees a major spike in viewership on her YouTube channel. Stewart hauls Jessie off to a meeting with Waste Media after to sell her as the new face of feminism — but she is met with a pair of plaid-wearing topknots with beards looking for an edgy girl with a voice who isn't "just a pair of tits."
The meeting comes on the heels of a surprise visit from Cole that turns into an overnight stay. Jessie must confront his true nature — and boundaries. What do you do when your ex-boyfriend has nowhere else to go?
Watch, as Jessie navigates her relationships with the men in her life while still staying true to herself and mission.
If you're struggling with an eating disorder, you're not alone. The Beat (Beating Eating Disorders) Helpline can be reached on 0345 634 1414 (Adult Helpline) or 0345 634 7650 (Youthline).
As heard in this episode:
Artist: Kosha Dillz, "Awkward In A Good Way"
Artist: Money Penny, "Sonic Youth"
Artist: Colleen Greed, "Deeper Thank Love"
Artist: Latasha Alcindor aka L.A., "EarthQuake"
