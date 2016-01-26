El Niño gave many parts of the United States a blessedly mild December, but its other effects haven't been as positive.
A chilling new drone video from Storyful, filmed on January 23rd by Duncan Sinfield, shows apartments in the city, Pacifica, CA, just outside San Francisco, on the brink of collapse. The video shows cliffs crumbling beneath the apartments — which are built dangerously close to the edge.
On Friday, Pacifica declared a state of emergency. Then, on Monday, the city deemed the apartments at 310 Esplanade Avenue "uninhabitable," thanks to the erosion El Niño caused.
Pacifica's chief building official, Mike Cully, said in a statement that over the next few days, the city expects the apartments to see more erosion on the neighboring cliffs. In addition, Pacifica has asked the American Red Cross to provide assistance to affected residents.
CBS News notes that the last time a major El Niño storm hit Pacifica was in 1998, when an entire home crumbled into the ocean. According to city officials, repairing this season's El Niño damages could take months, California's KRON 4 reports. Check out the Storyful video below.
A chilling new drone video from Storyful, filmed on January 23rd by Duncan Sinfield, shows apartments in the city, Pacifica, CA, just outside San Francisco, on the brink of collapse. The video shows cliffs crumbling beneath the apartments — which are built dangerously close to the edge.
On Friday, Pacifica declared a state of emergency. Then, on Monday, the city deemed the apartments at 310 Esplanade Avenue "uninhabitable," thanks to the erosion El Niño caused.
Pacifica's chief building official, Mike Cully, said in a statement that over the next few days, the city expects the apartments to see more erosion on the neighboring cliffs. In addition, Pacifica has asked the American Red Cross to provide assistance to affected residents.
CBS News notes that the last time a major El Niño storm hit Pacifica was in 1998, when an entire home crumbled into the ocean. According to city officials, repairing this season's El Niño damages could take months, California's KRON 4 reports. Check out the Storyful video below.
Advertisement