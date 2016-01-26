You Won't Believe What's Lurking Inside Your Ikea Coffee Table

There are certain Ikea items that will always have a special place in our hearts (and homes). And, the Ikea Lack table is definitely one of those pieces. We don’t think there is an apartment out there that doesn’t (or at least did at one point) have an Ikea Lack $10 table.
But, you might be surprised to find out that the sturdy looking piece of furniture is actually not what it claims to be, at all. The popular table is actually 90% cardboard. We know, we know — your mind is blown, too?
Seen in the video above by National Geographic, the design follows a lightweight formula, where the frame is wood, and the interior is a honey-comb-shaped paper filler. This makes total sense when we think about the price and how lightweight it is, but it’s still pretty shocking to see that the table is basically a glorified cardboard box. We don't know about you, but we’ll never look at the Lack table the same way again.
