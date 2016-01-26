If you live on the East Coast, you are likely still buried under a few feet of snow and feel like it's never going to get warm again, right? But it will be nice out again at some point, and we'll have days full of sandal-wearing and punchy nail-polish hues. And Christian Louboutin is here to remind us of just that.
The shoe-man-turned-beauty-giant is releasing two limited-edition nail-lacquer sets for spring. Each coffret boasts the Hawaii Kawaii print — a design that Louboutin came up with to capture the color and whimsy of '50s-era Hawaii. And tucked inside each little box is a trio of some of the brand's best-selling nail polishes. But this time, they're mini — a first for Louboutin.
Each kit retails for $90. When you consider the fact that the normal-sized polishes go for $50 a pop, that's not a bad deal. Scoot on over to the brand's website to scoop one up before they're gone. Grass skirt optional.
