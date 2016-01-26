When Sugar & Spice was released 15 years ago, it arrived just six months after another cheerleading movie, Bring It On, became a surprise hit. Sugar & Spice flopped, but we're here today to champion this comedy about a pregnant teen who turns to a life of crime. It might actually be a better nostalgia watch, full of faces you kind of remember and a narrative that's much lighter on the nastiness.



To relieve viewers of pretty much all taxing ontological questions they might have about each member of the squad — who are they, really?! — the cheerleaders are each given Breakfast Club-style designations in the opening credits. There's the brain, the terminator, the rebel, the stalker, the mastermind, and the virgin. I spent a significant part of the film wondering if the virgin was played by Alicia Silverstone. It's actually Rachel Blanchard, who played Cher in the short-lived Clueless TV series, so I was on to...something.



Sugar & Spice mixes every teen film you've ever seen with your favorite heist film: A pretty, popular, and pregnant head cheerleader named Diane (Marley Shelton) decides she needs to steal so she can pay for diapers and post-delivery designer jeans. The movie is told in flashbacks, narrated by Lisa (Marla Sokoloff), who is a bitter, second-string member of the cheer squad and the only truly cruel character in the film. Sitting in a police station, she explains how super-close the A squad is, so close that they all share a box of tampons for their synchronized cycle. (I always wondered, Do they all go in on one box, or switch off buying month-to-month?)



At the start of their senior year, Diane meets football player Jack (James Marsden, who had perfected the dreamy goofball a decade before marrying Liz Lemon) by back hand-springing into his face. And lo, young love is born. Soon, the two are off to homecoming, engaged and expecting. Bizarrely, their parents are ecstatic when they learn that their teenage children are getting married, but homicidal when informed they are going to be grandparents.



