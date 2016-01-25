Wisconsin is certainly living up to its reputation as America's cheese state.
On Friday, thieves stole a semi-trailer filled with $70,000 worth of cheese products in Germantown, WI. That wasn't even the only major cheese heist in the state last week. Just days before, roughly $90,000 worth of Parmesan disappeared from a storage facility in Marshfield, WI.
The Germantown Police Department announced on its Facebook page Monday that the $70,000 worth of cheese products stolen Friday were found in Milwaukee. However, no arrests have been made, and the investigation is still active, according to the Facebook post.
The thieves apparently used a semi-tractor to steal the cheese-filled trailer on Friday.
The Parmesan stolen in Marshfield earlier last week still hasn't been recovered. As for that incident, Wisconsin's WTMJ reports that "police are still trying to determine what the thieves are doing with the cheese." Unfortunately, the cheese will likely go to waste — federal law dictates that if the cheese's seal is broken, it can't be sold legally, Milwaukee's CBS 58 explains.
On Friday, thieves stole a semi-trailer filled with $70,000 worth of cheese products in Germantown, WI. That wasn't even the only major cheese heist in the state last week. Just days before, roughly $90,000 worth of Parmesan disappeared from a storage facility in Marshfield, WI.
The Germantown Police Department announced on its Facebook page Monday that the $70,000 worth of cheese products stolen Friday were found in Milwaukee. However, no arrests have been made, and the investigation is still active, according to the Facebook post.
The thieves apparently used a semi-tractor to steal the cheese-filled trailer on Friday.
The Parmesan stolen in Marshfield earlier last week still hasn't been recovered. As for that incident, Wisconsin's WTMJ reports that "police are still trying to determine what the thieves are doing with the cheese." Unfortunately, the cheese will likely go to waste — federal law dictates that if the cheese's seal is broken, it can't be sold legally, Milwaukee's CBS 58 explains.
Update: Monday January 25, 2016Friday evening, January 22nd GPD Detectives located the cheese products in the City of...Posted by Germantown Police Department Wisconsin on Friday, January 22, 2016
Advertisement