These Two Cuties Returned Mark Ruffalo's Lost Phone After Twitter Plea

Erin Donnelly
Mark Ruffalo's been having a pretty good month. He just scored an Oscar nomination for Spotlight. Now he's had the improbable experience of having his lost phone and wallet found and returned to him thanks to the power of Twitter.

The actor took to Twitter in hopes of retrieving his lost items.


He was quickly flooded with tips and offers of assistance.

Within minutes, the phone was found.


And who were the Good Samaritans who came to the rescue? These two little girls.


Adorable. Ruffalo promised a reward and signed pic, but if we were Amenaide and Catherine, we'd negotiate for Chris Evans' digits. A reenactment of 13 Going on 30's "Thriller" dance would also suffice.

