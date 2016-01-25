These Two Cuties Returned Mark Ruffalo's Lost Phone After Twitter Plea

Mark Ruffalo's been having a pretty good month. He just scored an Oscar nomination for Spotlight. Now he's had the improbable experience of having his lost phone and wallet found and returned to him thanks to the power of Twitter.
The actor took to Twitter in hopes of retrieving his lost items.
The actor took to Twitter in hopes of retrieving his lost items.
APB out for a cell phone in a wallet case out on the streets of NYC in a blizzard. My drivers license is in there. Reward and signed pic.— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 23, 2016
He was quickly flooded with tips and offers of assistance.
Wow, thanks for all the tips and help for my lost phone… really appreciated.— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 23, 2016
Within minutes, the phone was found.
OMG It was just found! That was freaking fast. Thanks for helping me find it!!— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 23, 2016
And who were the Good Samaritans who came to the rescue? These two little girls.
Thank Amenaide and Catherine Brown for finding my Phone and wallet! Thanks Brown family for your decency. pic.twitter.com/CJfcZz5gfj— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 23, 2016
Adorable. Ruffalo promised a reward and signed pic, but if we were Amenaide and Catherine, we'd negotiate for Chris Evans' digits. A reenactment of 13 Going on 30's "Thriller" dance would also suffice.
Advertisement