In a Friday tweet, Caitlyn Jenner proved she's exactly like everyone's parents using a selfie stick for the first time. In other words: adorably befuddled.



"Guess what?" Jenner exclaims once she realizes the phone camera has started rolling. "Somebody sent me a selfie stick!"



"I love it," she says, twirling around her luxe living room with a glass of white wine in one hand. "I've never used one of these before."



Then, after wishing the internet a happy Friday, Jenner becomes all of our parents who can't figure out how to turn off newfangled technology.



"What a second," she says with a sudden look of concern — the one all of our parents have made while desperately paging Siri or frustratingly trying to geolocate themselves. "How do you turn this thing off?"



In case Jenner needs a tutorial, we'd happily volunteer to teach her the fine art of selfie sticking over a bottle of pinot grigio any day of the week.

