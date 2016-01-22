Tinder has its share of critics: It's been called "superficial" and "sexist," and that's not including the backlash against the app's cofounders themselves. When it comes to STIs, Tinder has garnered a less-than-savory reputation, but it seems the people behind the app are trying to change that. The company announced Thursday that it will be partnering with patient platform Healthvana to urge users to get tested regularly.
Now, between swiping left and right, users will be able to access Healthvana's testing and clinic locator on Tinder's app so that they can get tested for STIs before setting up their next date. The locator uses a user's city or zip code to find nearby facilities for STI testing — it even has filters for Spanish speakers, members of the LGBT community, women, and people without insurance.
"Staying healthy in today’s dating world means getting tested regularly, practicing safe sex, and having honest conversations about your HIV and STD status," explains Healthvana CEO Ramin Bastani in a press release.
Sure, one can easily Google his or her nearest clinic, but having that resource within a dating app serves as a powerful reminder: It's vital to know your status before having sex with a new partner. Whether or not online dating has played a role, STI rates have spiked in the past few years. Education and communication are touted as some of the most effective methods of avoiding an STI and both play significant roles in Tinder's new health safety section.
So while it's easy to blame dating apps like Tinder for making no-strings-attached sex (and therefore, STI contraction) easier, it's also important to recognize that STI awareness and prevention is your responsibility — and Tinder just made that a whole lot easier.
