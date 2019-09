Using a private experience as a public weapon is one of the great ironies in the modern fight for abortion rights. In 1973, Roe v. Wade was decided not on the basis of a woman’s right to bodily autonomy, but rather on the basis of a woman’s right to privacy in her medical decisions. In the landmark decision , Justice Blackmun invoked one of the fundamental rights enshrined in the U.S. Constitution, writing, “This right of privacy...is broad enough to encompass a woman's decision whether or not to terminate her pregnancy.”But in 2016, surrendering her own right to privacy may be a woman's most effective weapon in maintaining her reproductive choices. On Tuesday, the 3 in 1 Campaign hosted an abortion shoutout on YouTube, where women were invited to share their stories live via Twitter or Skype. Advocates For Youth, the organization behind the campaign, filed a selection of stories collected by the campaign as an amicus brief in Whole Women’s Health v. Cole, one of the cases before the high court, as evidence that abortion access is crucial to the lives of young women.It’s the new voice of a movement in which the strongest statement of solidarity is no longer simply taking to the streets. But the ultimate basis for the 1973 decision remains: Do women now have to sacrifice their privacy in order to retain their rights?“We have a responsibility [as a movement] to make room for the people who want to talk about their abortions and give them that space free from stigma and shame,” Johnson said. “But we also have a responsibility of not putting on the shoulders of people who may not want to tell that story that somehow, they’ve failed the movement.” She added that there will people who don’t want to tell what might be a very personal story — and that’s okay. “For as many reasons as people want to tell their stories and how many of those stories exist, there are as many people and as many reasons for why they don’t want to tell them.”Whether or not a woman wants to to share her story, the new face of the pro-reproductive rights movement is a young one. “[Young women] may not be doing it in the ways that folks from the old guard have the appropriate barometer to measure, but it’s very clear to me that people are talking about this and engaging with this issue and taking back the conversation in their own way on their own terms like never before,” Bonow said. “Young women are driving that culture shift.”Johnson also cautions that conversation does not necessarily equal change, however. “Talking about these issue is a piece of the puzzle," she says. "We have to be getting pro-women, pro-abortion, pro-social justice candidates in office and we’ve got to hold them accountable.”“All of these pieces have to go together," she adds. "[A story] is not a silver bullet.”