Look, Ryan Reynolds, we get it. You're charming and you're funny and you're so handsome it's borderline offensive. We also get that you've got Deadpool — a bloody, bawdy, testosterone-fueled superhero caper coming out Valentine's Day weekend. It doesn't exactly scream romantic night at the theater, but, hey, you've got a job to do.
We've gotta give you props for your hilarious, albeit delightfully deceptive way of promoting the movie on your Instagram page. Whether you're making heart hands around the billboards for your latest flick (and promising to "cuddle") or sharing mock rom-com posters, it's a valiant effort on your part.
You could have easily gone the "hey, look at my abs" route again, but you knew that would scare off the delicate sensibilities of fanboys. Nay, instead you tried to "trick" female moviegoers into thinking that the R-rated Deadpool is a chick flick.
We're not buying it, but we respect the hustle. And your face.
Check out some of the actor's best attempts on Instagram thus far:
Oh boy, it looks like it's actually working in some instances. Well played, Reynolds.
