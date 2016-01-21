Even if you've been watching The Bachelor, you might have missed one of the best and funniest contestants ever to appear on the show — Molly Hawkey.
Don't worry. Allow us to refresh your memory.
Here is a clip from the moment Hawkey first met Ben. Look at their instant connection!
In her contestant video, you really get to see a real woman, ready for real love.
As a 37-year-old "retired actress," Hawkey is ready to settle down. She is also the oldest contestant in the history of the show. When she isn't daydreaming about her future as Mrs. Higgins, she is running, playing guitar, and painting nature landscapes.
In her clips, she is a breath of fresh air. She keeps it real, even in the face of major drama, like being left behind on a group date AND being the only one who didn't get to meet Ice Cube and Kevin Hart.
She is also good at sports (minus one hiccup in her senior year of high school), has good hygiene, and isn't afraid to speak her mind about the other contestants.
Ben, she's a real catch. It's almost like she's too good to be true. In fact...she just might be. She may or may not be a comedian editing herself into clips from the show just to confuse everyone and give us a good laugh.
But if we had our way, Ben Higgins would just go ahead and dedicate a rose to Molly Hawkey each week, real or not.
We look forward to seeing her in clips from the hometown dates. Fingers crossed that she makes it that far.
