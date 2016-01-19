Jubilee is just not a princess, okay? She prefers hot dogs to caviar (and would never spit those out, just for the record). It takes a while for her to warm up, but as soon as Ben LOLs at her calling him a “white boy” on the spa’s shuffleboard court, it’s smooth sailing in a sea of bubbles. Plus, there’s wine, and that always helps. Ben and Jubes eagerly caress each other in yet another hot tub, her dagger-nails loosening up his various stress areas. Ben had been on his feet for at least a few minutes, so he really needed this.



Now that they’re finally relaxed and comfortable with each other, Ben prompts Jubilee to expand on why she hasn’t been back to her home country, what that means to her, and why that “kind of holds you back.” Jeez, Ben. If you must know, Jubilee feels she can’t go back to Haiti unless it’s with someone special. Also, her whole family died there, so she deals with a lot of guilt. “I’m the only surviving person I know of with my bloodline,” Jubilee whispers through tears. How do you not give a rose to that?



Ben loves, loves, loves, loves that Jubilee “has so many layers. That’s what I want,” he claims before sealing the deal with the magic words: “I can definitely see myself falling in love with Jubilee.” Do you think production makes him recite that line for each of the ladies? I don’t know why they wouldn’t!



Jubilee returns to Depression Manor to negative fanfare. The others can’t believe she’s back after making the disgusting insinuation that she’d give up Time With Ben. Kindergarten teacher Lauren H. goes so far as to warn viewers that Ben is probably looking for a wife who’ll get along with “the other soccer moms” and “set up playdates,” etc. So, NOT JUBILEE. Good god, this kindergarten teacher is a nightmare. Are all women nightmares?



Let’s not worry our pretty little heads about that for now. At the pre-Rose Ceremony cocktail party, Ben announces that two of his family friends have just died in a plane crash. What the hell? He’s crying. Shouldn’t he just take the night off? Nah, it’s cool, he’ll use this as a learning opportunity to see whether any of the ladies give a crap about his well-being. First up is Olivia, who attempts to provide comfort the only way she knows how: yapping about herself in front of a camera. As Ben slowly analyzes all the data he’s receiving (people have written blogs about Olivia’s cankles), the truth hits him like a thick calf in the face: the comfort she’s casting into the universe right now is for her, not him. Plus, bitch has fat toes. Screw this! Ben moves on. Amanda the single mom knows what’s up. Emotions, etc. Baby voice. Yawn. She’s here for him.



Amber, however, seems to be here for DRAMA as she confronts Jubilee about hogging Time With Ben when she already has a rose. But Amber has a rose, too, so her emergence as a mean girl right in front of the Bachelor is extra tragic. For someone who prides herself on teachable moments, this returning contestant has no clue what she’s doing. Maybe her programming is faulty? Either, or.



Suddenly, Lace, who along with all of her alter egos has been quiet all week, pulls Ben aside to wrench herself free before he can cut her at the Rose Ceremony. Classic Lace! “Gotta go work on myself, bye!” I love it. Cheers to the drunkest one on premiere night for getting her priorities straight. Lace comes first, love Lace, always be Lacing, etc.



Meanwhile, Ben’s official rejects of the week are Shushanna and Jami, who’s learned a valuable lesson from her time here: “Don’t ever expect anything from humans.” Wait, which humans? Wasn’t she supposed to be here for Ben?



To sum up: It’s all complicated. Cankles kill. And if you’re still single at 23, isn’t it about time you gave up, too?



See you next week for Olivia’s meltdown in Vegas! #VivaLasCankles





