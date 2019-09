Update: Did Ariana Grande Just Serve Justin Bieber The Most Perfect Diss?

This story was originally published January 21 at 11:15 a.m.When you're Justin Bieber, there's really no such thing as subtlety. No outing goes undocumented, no hairstyle change is ignored. And no flirty Instagram comment flies by unnoticed.That last one is especially true thanks to the Instagram account JustinBieberTracker (yes — it's a real account with over 200K followers). Due to the avid dedication of thousands of Beliebers, there is screenshot proof of the noteworthy comment Bieber left on Ariana Grande's video yesterday.