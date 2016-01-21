Update: Did Ariana Grande Just Serve Justin Bieber The Most Perfect Diss?

Update: Justin Bieber may be all about the Insta pickup lines, but Ariana Grande is all about the Twitter burn. The singer sent out a suspiciously relevant tweet to the whole "Is Bieber Instagram flirting with Ariana?" mystery.
not today satan !!!!!! gtg finish this music & live my cute, drama free life !!— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 20, 2016
Is Biebs supposed to be satan? Or is Grande just doing a little #tbt to her time on Scream Queens? Either way, all that matters now is how much Lorde loved it.
This story was originally published January 21 at 11:15 a.m.
When you're Justin Bieber, there's really no such thing as subtlety. No outing goes undocumented, no hairstyle change is ignored. And no flirty Instagram comment flies by unnoticed.
That last one is especially true thanks to the Instagram account JustinBieberTracker (yes — it's a real account with over 200K followers). Due to the avid dedication of thousands of Beliebers, there is screenshot proof of the noteworthy comment Bieber left on Ariana Grande's video yesterday.
When you're Justin Bieber, there's really no such thing as subtlety. No outing goes undocumented, no hairstyle change is ignored. And no flirty Instagram comment flies by unnoticed.
That last one is especially true thanks to the Instagram account JustinBieberTracker (yes — it's a real account with over 200K followers). Due to the avid dedication of thousands of Beliebers, there is screenshot proof of the noteworthy comment Bieber left on Ariana Grande's video yesterday.
Advertisement
"Damn Ariana u look so good," the 22-year-old singer wrote. He also went ahead and liked a few more selfies of Grande's.
Another fan of Grande's took note, and decided that the ever-so-eloquent line "damn, (insert name here) u look so good" is his new pickup line as well.
Was Bieber just giving his friend a compliment? Who doesn't like to be told they look good? Or was he subtly professing his love for the singer, who's also an old friend?
Or maybe, he's just the perfect example of the laziness of flirting over social media — hit 'em with an Instagram comment and a few likes, and leave the rest to fate.
Or maybe, he's just the perfect example of the laziness of flirting over social media — hit 'em with an Instagram comment and a few likes, and leave the rest to fate.
Advertisement