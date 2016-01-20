Selena Gomez's "Hands to Myself" is incredibly catchy. But Gomez has explained it also has something important to say about fantasy versus reality — especially when it comes to love.
She said of the music video in a behind-the-scenes clip, "You get to see these images of what people think love is. It's theatrical, it's movie-like. And all of that you end up seeing ends up being a false reality on both ends. That's what I wanted it to feel like."
The video features Gomez playing a fan who fantasizes about being with a celebrity while trespassing in his home. Of course, there's a meta twist at the end. It's even more interesting in light of yesterday's news that one persistent fan (who kept her interest limited to social media messages, not breaking and entering) actually ended up in a relationship with a real life celebrity, Disney Channel star Jake T. Austin. Hopefully, that new couple is more like "Hands to Myself's" final reality.
