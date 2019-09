Step aside, Tinder. It seems the new secret to online dating success involves a Twitter account and a lot of persistence.At least that was all it took for 22-year-old Danielle Caesar, who, for the past five years, has been in pursuit of Jake T. Austin, the 21-year-old actor known for his role as Max Russo on Disney Channel's Wizards of Waverly Place. Austin posted a picture of himself with Caesar to his Instagram account back in December, giving hope to every internet fangirl that one day her celebrity crush will not only notice her, but be "crazy" about her.