Step aside, Tinder. It seems the new secret to online dating success involves a Twitter account and a lot of persistence.
At least that was all it took for 22-year-old Danielle Caesar, who, for the past five years, has been in pursuit of Jake T. Austin, the 21-year-old actor known for his role as Max Russo on Disney Channel's Wizards of Waverly Place. Austin posted a picture of himself with Caesar to his Instagram account back in December, giving hope to every internet fangirl that one day her celebrity crush will not only notice her, but be "crazy" about her.
According to the Daily Mail, it all started way back in the late 2000s, when Caesar was just a big a fan of Austin's character on Wizards. Then in 2010, she started sending (a lot) of tweets to his personal Twitter account. All the time.
She even met him in person at a celebrity meet-and-greet back in 2011.
Eventually, Austin followed Caesar back on Twitter. She continued to send tweets about Austin's roles, like his current one on ABC Family's The Fosters. According to their social media profiles, both of them live in New York. It appears the two met again in person and started dating.
It's a pretty crazy story, considering Austin has over 3.6 million followers on Twitter, and over 1.4 million on Instagram. Presumably, many of them are also girls around Caesar's age, vying to get his attention as well.
Moral of the story, ladies and gents? Never give up on your dreams. Twitter doesn't have to be such a wasteland of silly trolling and passive-aggressive arguments all the time; it can also be the key to your teenage crush's heart.
