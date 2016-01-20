Katy Perry covering Freddie Goes to Hollywood's "Relax"? No big deal. Katy Perry singing "Relax" while male model Derek Zoolander is in earshot? Now, that's going to pose a problem.
The singer shared an Instagram video of herself jamming out to the '80s tune this week. But toward the end, Zoolander — a.k.a. Ben Stiller — slips into frame and asks her to cut it out. "Could you not sing that song?" he asks. "It brings up a lot of personal issues."
The singer shared an Instagram video of herself jamming out to the '80s tune this week. But toward the end, Zoolander — a.k.a. Ben Stiller — slips into frame and asks her to cut it out. "Could you not sing that song?" he asks. "It brings up a lot of personal issues."
We get it, Derek. You were brainwashed using the catchy, creepy tune, and for that reason, you don't want to hear it again. But does that mean the rest of the world has to forgo the enjoyment of this 20th-century classic? We were hoping you might have grown out of this selfish — however ridiculously good-looking — phase.
Zoolander 2 hits theaters on February 12, 2016.
Advertisement