There are many ways to have fun with winter's freezing temperatures. Snuggle up in a million blankets. Enjoy some hot cocoa. Or, if you're Minnesota photographer Tom Grotting, create a neighborhood-wide art project using frozen pants.
Grotting first posted a photo of eerie looking jeans — standing up without the help of legs — in the cold of Minneapolis on January 9th. The pants project quickly gained legs, as other Minneapolis residents propped frozen pants on street corners. Jolana Bernhardt, a fellow pants-stander, told NBC affiliate KARE 11 that she was inspired by Grotting's Facebook post, though she believes he's been making frozen pants statues for years.
Though Grotting is no longer the only frozen-pants man in Minneapolis, he's still an active one. On January 20, he posted a photo of his latest creation to his Instagram account — two pairs of stiff jeans looking out at the empty road with the simple, hopeful caption, "Waiting for the city to warm up."
