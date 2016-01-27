2 of 10

Image: Courtesy of HBO.

The series: Girls (Season 2, Episode 9: "On All Fours")



How consent came into play: Adam (Adam Driver) starts dating a new woman, played by Shiri Appleby. She's pretty forthcoming about what she wants sexually, and the first time they do it she's crystal clear that she wants to take things slow. Their first time seems pretty nice — but then she takes Adam to a party with her friends, where he becomes insecure about her interest in him, and has a drink. Ultimately, he steals her away from the event and takes her back to his apartment, asking her to crawl on her hands and knees into the bedroom before picking her up, taking her into the bedroom, going down on her when she asks him not to, and then having aggressive sex with her from behind. She makes it plain that she didn't enjoy the experience, and while he apologizes for what happened, it's impossible to return the relationship to the moment before it happened.



Did the show get it right? This one actually took things a little far, and Adam seemed to get off scot-free, for what was a borderline assault. It's definitely fair game to show that consent can sometimes be conflicted; but this episode played off something highly serious as an awkward, forgivable encounter — when there was definitely something darker at play.