The Skinny (Season 1, Episode 5)First, get familiar with the name Jessie Kahnweiler , because she's a likely contender to join the Jill Soloway and Lena Dunham circle this year. Her web series, The Skinny, debuted at the Sundance Film Festival and will make its online premiere with Refinery29 on January 27 Now that that's out of the way... Jessie, who stars in the show, allows her ex-boyfriend (and former drug addict) Cole, played by Spencer Hill, to stay with her for a couple of days. One afternoon while she's getting ready to head to an important meeting, he decides that he wants to have sex. While at first she says no, she starts to get into it — but after she orgasms and tries to get up, he forces her on to her stomach and enters her anally until he's finished. Cole doesn't seem at all clued into the fact that he just violated Jessie; afterwards, she's in a daze and shocked by how he forced her into something she definitely didn't want.The Skinny is, above all other things, graphically honest. And because the majority of sexual assaults occur between intimate partners, the series was dead-on with the setup. In terms of the rape itself, the scene was interwoven with all of the issues that come up when we're talking about affirmative consent — when sex stops being consensual and becomes assault, specifically. Jessie might have said yes after Cole convinced her to hook up, but she definitely said no to being sodomized, and he inarguably should have backed off.