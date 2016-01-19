You can practically hear the swell of Homeward Bound's theme as you watch this heartwarming Facebook video. On January 8, Paula Williams posted the tearful reunion between her son and his puppy to Facebook. She explained in the post, "This is the video of my son reuniting with his baby Kase! He was found right down the street from our house. A nice family had taken him in and kept him warm and fed!"
Just wanted to share some good news! My sons puppy went missing about a month ago and we just found him. This is the video of my son reuniting with his baby Kase!* he was found right down the street from our house. A nice family had taken him in and kept him warm and fed!Jukin Media Verified (Original)* For licensing / permission to use: Contact - licensing(at)jukinmediadotcomPosted by Paula Williams on Friday, January 8, 2016
Feel your heart melt as Kase's owner breaks down and just manages to squeak out, "I missed you." He had been separated from his beloved dog for about a month. Honestly, the only way this clip could be more sob-inducing is if the dog's name was Shadow. This has been your daily reminder to go home and hug your dog.
