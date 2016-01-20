We all know we're supposed to be eating our fruits and veggies, for about a million reasons. But new research suggests that some of those foods may have even more unexpected benefits in the bedroom: They could help with erectile dysfunction.
For the study, published online in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, researchers followed 25,096 men for 10 years. At the beginning of the study, none of the participants reported having any erectile dysfunction. Every four years, the researchers sent the participants a questionnaire asking about their erectile function, the foods they were eating, and their overall health. In particular, the researchers were interested in the amount of different flavonoids (compounds found in plants) that the participants were eating.
Their results showed that men who ate larger amounts of certain types of flavonoids were less likely to report any problems with keeping an erection. Specifically, the amount of flavones (found in hot peppers, thyme, and parsley), flavonones (found in citrus), and anthocyanins (found in blueberries and raspberries) that participants ate were correlated with an 11-16% reduction in erectile dysfunction risk.
However, the reduction in erectile dysfunction risk was only correlated with the foods the participants ate, so we can't tell from this study alone whether or not those flavonoids actually caused that decreased risk. It's also difficult to separate the effects of eating those specific foods from the effects of simply being a healthy person who might be more likely to eat those foods anyway.
That said, an extra handful of blueberries isn't going to do much harm. So men, if you feel like you need an extra boost, give flavonoids a try. Just be sure to keep your expectations (and your attention) below the belt.
For the study, published online in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, researchers followed 25,096 men for 10 years. At the beginning of the study, none of the participants reported having any erectile dysfunction. Every four years, the researchers sent the participants a questionnaire asking about their erectile function, the foods they were eating, and their overall health. In particular, the researchers were interested in the amount of different flavonoids (compounds found in plants) that the participants were eating.
Their results showed that men who ate larger amounts of certain types of flavonoids were less likely to report any problems with keeping an erection. Specifically, the amount of flavones (found in hot peppers, thyme, and parsley), flavonones (found in citrus), and anthocyanins (found in blueberries and raspberries) that participants ate were correlated with an 11-16% reduction in erectile dysfunction risk.
However, the reduction in erectile dysfunction risk was only correlated with the foods the participants ate, so we can't tell from this study alone whether or not those flavonoids actually caused that decreased risk. It's also difficult to separate the effects of eating those specific foods from the effects of simply being a healthy person who might be more likely to eat those foods anyway.
That said, an extra handful of blueberries isn't going to do much harm. So men, if you feel like you need an extra boost, give flavonoids a try. Just be sure to keep your expectations (and your attention) below the belt.
Advertisement