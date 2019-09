Women running for office and even president has become less surprising over the years, but with high profile candidate Hillary Clinton making waves — despite a lack of women representation on Capitol Hill — advocacy groups are looking to seize on her success.“Some women may feel like their vote doesn’t matter, or ‘I just want to vote but not get involved,’” said Deidre Malone, VP of communications for the National Women’s Political Caucus. “But I want them to know every legislative body impacts your life, so you need to make sure the interests that are important to you are heard.”Despite only making up 20% of Congress and an even smaller number of governors , women actually vote more often than men. The problem, experts say, is they simply don’t have women to vote into office.“Thirty years from now, we’ll look back and be in a different place, but it will take time to reach parity in office because we need to reach parity in running,” said Kathleen Dolan, a political science professor at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. “We have made significant progress; it’s been a pretty steadily slow increase. Is it too slow? Yes. Will we get there eventually? Hopefully.”