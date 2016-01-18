Kanye West is gearing up to release his new album, SWISH, on February 11. In preparation for the album's release, the hip-hop titan is giving his audience new music every week.
The phenomenon is known as GOOD Friday, which references West's GOOD Music label. It's not Friday, but the Yeezus rapper still gifted the world his latest song, “No More Parties in LA," which features Kendrick Lamar.
🎼🎼🎼 Friiiiiiday!!!! New music!!!! #EveryFriday #Swish #RealFriends 🎼🎼🎼 🔥🔥🔥— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 8, 2016
The song is classic Kanye West. He's using the happenings of pop culture to fuel his music. Even his children with wife Kim Kardashian are fair game. "That's why I'd rather take the 405, I be worried 'bout my daughter, I be worried about Kim, but Saint is baby 'Ye, I ain't worried about him," West raps on the new track.
For curious minds, Kim tweeted about how the song came to be and promised more music in the near future.
This is the 1st song ever with Kanye & Kendrick Lamar! He just landed & headed straight to the studio to finish it!!!— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 17, 2016
He flew Noah out with him so he could finish "No More Parties In La" & wrote 90 bars on the plane there!!!— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 17, 2016
