Kanye West Gets Personal In New Song With Kendrick Lamar

Evette Dionne
Kanye West is gearing up to release his new album, SWISH, on February 11. In preparation for the album's release, the hip-hop titan is giving his audience new music every week.
The phenomenon is known as GOOD Friday, which references West's GOOD Music label. It's not Friday, but the Yeezus rapper still gifted the world his latest song, “No More Parties in LA," which features Kendrick Lamar.
The song is classic Kanye West. He's using the happenings of pop culture to fuel his music. Even his children with wife Kim Kardashian are fair game. "That's why I'd rather take the 405, I be worried 'bout my daughter, I be worried about Kim, but Saint is baby 'Ye, I ain't worried about him," West raps on the new track.

For curious minds, Kim tweeted about how the song came to be and promised more music in the near future.
