Update: Linda Perry Apologizes For Questioning Gaga's Writing Credit

Shannon Carlin
Update: Linda Perry has tweeted her apologies, saying she "wasn't in the room when the song was written."



Update: Diane Warren has weighed in with some tweets of her own. Lady Gaga's representatives also pointed to them as her response.
This story was originally published at 12:30 p.m.

There is definitely one person who doesn't agree with Lady Gaga's recent Oscar nomination. That person is songwriter Linda Perry.

Perry took to Twitter over the weekend to set the record straight about Gaga's recent Oscar-nominated song, "Til It Happens to You," from the documentary The Hunting Ground, which deals with campus rape in the United States. Specifically, she says that Gaga didn't write it.

In a series of tweets, Perry — who's written songs for Pink, Christina Aguilera, and Gwen Stefani — says "Til It Happens to You" was solely written by Diane Warren. "I have Diane's original demo with her singing," Perry claims. "The only line that has been changed 'Till you're at the end, the end of your rope.'"

Adding, "Originally was 'TIL YOU GOT A HOLE RIPPED IN YOUR SOUL.' So I guess technically one line was changed so sure Gaga possibly 'rewrote' a line."

Technically, rewriting one line is enough to receive a writing credit. And since Gaga is credited as a writer, she is eligible for the Best Original Song Oscar, along with Warren. Despite her respect for Gaga, Perry doesn't quite agree.

But that wasn't really it, since Gaga's Little Monsters weren't happy with Perry's claims that Gaga — a victim of rape herself — wasn't responsible for the track. This forced the songwriter to defend her claims, tweeting, "There's no bitterness, I've stated Gaga killed this song so powerful so blown away by her performance."

Lady Gaga hasn't responded to Perry's claims, and her reps did not reply to a request for comment at press time.
