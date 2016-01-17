On TV, Anna Faris' mom is played by Allison Janney. In real life, Anna Faris' mom is played by Barbie. Or a woman looking like a dead ringer for the plastic bombshell, at least.
Faris shared a throwback photo of her mother, Karen, during her honeymoon back in the day. The blonde hair, the pink bikini, the sun-kissed glow...Karen certainly had it going on. Also, we really, really want that swimsuit.
I'm going to annoy my mom even more by tweeting this honeymoon photo of her-I mean, forget it, right? pic.twitter.com/ot8xMZCZj0— Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) January 17, 2016
It seems Mama Faris was unaware of her daughter's social media sharing.
"My mom is sitting right next to me and has no idea what I'm doing," Faris tweeted minutes later. "She would be furious, especially because she's lecturing me on my vitamins."
Who could possibly doubt any beauty or wellness advice coming from this goddess? Karen's still looking great, by the way, judging from another family photo the Seattle native shared. Once a babe, always a babe.
We love @SeahawksLOB!! My mom does look slightly stressed though pic.twitter.com/TkHNctqeOb— Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) January 17, 2016
