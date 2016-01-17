

It seems Mama Faris was unaware of her daughter's social media sharing.



"My mom is sitting right next to me and has no idea what I'm doing," Faris tweeted minutes later. "She would be furious, especially because she's lecturing me on my vitamins."



Who could possibly doubt any beauty or wellness advice coming from this goddess? Karen's still looking great, by the way, judging from another family photo the Seattle native shared. Once a babe, always a babe.

