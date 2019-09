President Obama called the prisoner swap a "reciprocal humanitarian gesture" in Sunday's address."These individuals were not charged with terrorism or any violent offenses," the president said. "They are civilians and their release is a one-time gesture to Iran given the unique opportunity offered by this moment and the larger circumstances at play. And it reflects our willingness to engage with Iran to advance our mutual interests, even as we ensure the national security of the United States."In addition to the prisoner swap, the U.S. lifted economic sanctions against Iran as part of the nuclear accord. Secretary of State John Kerry echoed the president's praise for diplomacy on Saturday, when he announced the lifting of sanctions and said that Iran "honored" its obligations to the U.N. atomic watchdog."There is no question that the pace and the progress of the humanitarian talks accelerated in light of the relationships forged and the diplomatic channels unlocked over the course of the nuclear talks," Kerry told reporters in Vienna, according to CBS