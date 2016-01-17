Jamie-Lynn Sigler & Cutter Dykstra Are Officially Married

Jamie-Lynn Sigler is a married woman! The 34-year-old actress married longtime partner Cutter Dykstra, former pro baseball player, at the Parker Palm Springs hotel in Palm Springs, CA, on Saturday.
The couple announced their engagement in 2013. The Sopranos alum and her ex-infielder beau had a “wonderland” wedding in front of 150 guests, according to People. A guest told the magazine that Sigler was “glowing” in an Oscar de la Renta gown. Dykstra, who last played for the Washington Nationals, wore a Brooks Brothers suit.
“I just wanted it to feel like a wonderland with candlelight,” Sigler told People. “I'm excited about just seeing everyone have a great time because we put so much heart and love into this.”
Lance Bass officiated the ceremony while other close friends watched the couple exchange vows.
Their 2-year-old son, Beau Kyle Dykstra, also partook in the festivities. He preceded his mom down the aisle with a baseball homeplate that read, “Here comes my mommy.”
Sigler and Dykstra haven’t shared wedding photos on social media. However, Sigler did share a photo of she and her hubby getting their wedding license.
