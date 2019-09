Juno’s been a YouTube superstar since her mother, Aurora, gave birth to her back in November. Back when she was 8-weeks-old, she was captured trying to roll over. There’s also a video of her being fed from a bottle.Do know that she's still not on public display, according to the Toronto Zoo — in case you felt that a pilgrimage was in order. Juno happily resides in the Toronto Zoo's Wildlife Healthcare Centre. That said, YouTube seems to have her well covered for now.