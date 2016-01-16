The cub is nicknamed Juno and she’s finally learning to put one paw in front of the other. In a short video posted to YouTube, cameras show a wobbly Juno attempting to gain her footing. Brace yourselves...your awwww meter will reach record peaks while watching this one. Every little movement causes the cute cub to fall. A nudge from a small green ball makes her stumble as zookeepers attempt to guide her. Can she do it? Can she do it? You'll have to watch to find out.