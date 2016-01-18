Refinery29 is proud to partner with track star Sanya Richards-Ross, a four-time Olympic medalist and nine-time World Champion. Team U.S.A.'s most-decorated female track and field Olympian of all time is looking to defend her title at the 2016 Summer Olympics (she won gold in the 400m in London and anchored the women’s team to another gold in the 4x400 relay). Follow along here on her #RoadToRio!
I’m Sanya Richards-Ross, and I’m a four-time Olympic gold medalist in track and field, but at my core, I’m truly just a lover of sports and running.
I started running when I was 7 years old and fell in love with the idea of propelling myself forward as quickly as I could. For me, it’s always been my work of art. It’s my poetry in motion. No, it’s not always easy, and my toughest workouts aren’t fun every time, but I try to remember why I started — that keeps me pushing forward.
My journey as a professional athlete has not been without its twists and turns, but consistent through all my peaks and valleys were my God, my superstar hubby (who happens to be the former defensive back of the New York Giants), my ride-or-die family, and a fire burning within me to make my country proud.
Starting today, I’ll be taking Refinery29 readers along with me on my journey to the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio in a multi-part journal series. I can’t believe it’s already been four years since I won gold in London (individual 400m and 4x400m relay). I hope to be golden again in 2016!
I can’t wait to have you, my new R29 friends, along for the ride as we count down the final 200 days (what!) until the opening ceremony!
Click ahead to learn a few of my favorite tips for perfecting your running game.
