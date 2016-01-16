As for the optimal outcome for this trio of asylum-seeking models, Cipriani hopes they'll partake in training at Lai-momo's centers for asylum-seekers and, once their juridical conditions are cleared, "they will decide where to use these [fashion or modeling] skills: Europe or Africa," he says.



Ideally, there's a significant takeaway from this unconventional model casting for the international fashion community, particularly in Europe and most specifically in Italy, according to Cipriani. "The time of engagement has come," he told Refinery29. "Some CSR [corporate social responsibility] strategies are not sufficient anymore."