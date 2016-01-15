Jennifer Lawrence couldn't have predicted the backlash that would arise after she told a reporter to put away his phone at the Golden Globes. But the ire was swift and rather severe: She's been called out across the internet for potentially shaming a foreign reporter whose first language isn't English — and for generally being a little brattier than necessary while making her point.
Anne Hathaway has had enough of the J Lawr shaming, though. The Intern actress commented on the incident on her personal Facebook page today, pointing out that Lawrence wasn't really shaming the reporter as originally thought, and compelling the internet at large to lay off.
"It's become pretty clear that the Jennifer Lawrence 'scolding' was taken out of context and that she was dryly joking with a journalist who was indeed using his phone to take photos of her," Hathaway wrote. "Let's not continue the sad but common practice of building people — especially women — up just to viciously tear them down when we perceive them to have misstepped. Jennifer is a beautiful, talented, wildly successful, popular, FOUR TIME OSCAR NOMINATED young woman. Please let us not punish her for these things."
Hathaway signed her post: "Sincerely, a J-Law fan." She also included a couple of pointed hashtags — #supportstrongwomen, #imwithher, and #whycantwegiveloveonemorechance.
We'll concede that the way Lawrence delivered her dissastifaction wasn't ideal: Her attitude made it tough to see her side of the equation. But Refinery29 was present at the press event Sunday evening; it was pretty clear that the reporter, E! correspondent Juan Pablo Fernández-Feo, wasn't being entirely respectful with his phone use, either.
Anne Hathaway has had enough of the J Lawr shaming, though. The Intern actress commented on the incident on her personal Facebook page today, pointing out that Lawrence wasn't really shaming the reporter as originally thought, and compelling the internet at large to lay off.
"It's become pretty clear that the Jennifer Lawrence 'scolding' was taken out of context and that she was dryly joking with a journalist who was indeed using his phone to take photos of her," Hathaway wrote. "Let's not continue the sad but common practice of building people — especially women — up just to viciously tear them down when we perceive them to have misstepped. Jennifer is a beautiful, talented, wildly successful, popular, FOUR TIME OSCAR NOMINATED young woman. Please let us not punish her for these things."
Hathaway signed her post: "Sincerely, a J-Law fan." She also included a couple of pointed hashtags — #supportstrongwomen, #imwithher, and #whycantwegiveloveonemorechance.
We'll concede that the way Lawrence delivered her dissastifaction wasn't ideal: Her attitude made it tough to see her side of the equation. But Refinery29 was present at the press event Sunday evening; it was pretty clear that the reporter, E! correspondent Juan Pablo Fernández-Feo, wasn't being entirely respectful with his phone use, either.
Dear the Internet,It's become pretty clear that the Jennifer Lawrence "scolding" was taken out of context and that she...Posted by Anne Hathaway on Friday, January 15, 2016
Advertisement