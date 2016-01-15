Why This GOP Debate Question About Hillary Clinton Was So Wrong

Let’s be clear: When Bill Clinton had extramarital affairs, what he did was wrong on many levels. Besides cheating on his wife, he abused his position of power as an employer and his position of trust as a national leader. Bill Clinton did many things wrong. But his personal issues didn't have any impact on Hillary's career decisions in the '90s, and there is no reason to think that they would affect her ability to be a good president.



No matter what you think of her policies, Hillary Clinton has undoubtedly proven her ability to handle the public stage and the demands of political office. She has served two terms in the U.S. Senate, as well as four years as Secretary of State under the Obama administration. Her extensive résumé raises the question: If her husband's affairs reflect so poorly on her ability to hold public office, isn't 20 years enough distance to bring her wits back?



From a pragmatic angle, there also remains the fact that for many millennial voters, the scandal was so long ago that it feels like ancient history. Bill Clinton's impeachment trial was back in 1998, the year that 18-year-olds eligible to vote this year were born. For many members of the increasingly crucial youth demographic, it's a "scandal" that they simply don't care about.



"There's no question that we should be able to look at any past president, whether they're married to somebody who's running for president or not, in terms of their past behavior," Carson said eventually. But let's not forget that despite the Clintons' position as powerful public figures, at the end of the day, they are individuals with their own actions.