Brooklyn Beckham Removes Gun Photo After Internet Outrage

Brooklyn Beckham has been sharing his budding interest in photography with fans on Instagram lately, but his latest post proved too hot to handle.
The 16-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham was criticized by his followers after sharing an image of a boy toting a gun, the Daily Mail reports. The black and white photo was taken by the late acclaimed photographer Mary Ellen Mark, who was famed for capturing the life of homeless youths. Though it's likely Beckham was simply impressed with the artistry of the image, he was quickly chided for glamorizing gun violence.
Some commenters appealed to Beckham's famous parents to "have a chat."
"Not cool!" one fan wrote. "Love you Brooklyn but this is just sad. Somehow I don't think Mum and Dad would be thrilled especially during the UNICEF Save the Children campaign. We all make mistakes. Take it down, sweetheart."
The teen did just that, and the image is no longer visible.
Here's the image in question. Was Beckham right to censor his art appreciation?
