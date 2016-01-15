Y-3's streamlined, high-tech outfit "truly represents both of our brands and, more importantly, will ensure comfort, functionality, and support for the pilots of the world’s first commercial space flights," Lawrence Midwood, Y-3's design director, said in a press statement.



Alas, we're not booking a flight for a six-person journey beyond earth anytime soon. But when (and that's a very lofty "when") we do, we can't wait to see these super-sleek looks IRL. Check out the video below to hear (and see) more about the fittingly futuristic spacesuits.