Just because Khloé Kardashian is coming out with her own late-night talk show doesn't mean she can't visit the competition. Something tells us Kocktails with Khloé will be much, much different than Fallon or Kimmel.
The reality star teased the show during an appearance on last night's Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The conversation kicked off with a plug for her book Strong Looks Better Naked, followed by the "legs and ass girl" extolling the virtues of climbing stairs and singing during SoulCycle. Later on, she played charades with Fallon and Danny DeVito, quipping that she was the ideal Arnold Schwarzenegger replacement for a Twins reboot. She's got a point.
So, back to Kocktails. According to Kardashian, it will involve games and a lot of booze. Her own mother/momager Kris Jenner helped test out the concept during a trial run, and promptly got tanked on straight vodka. It's unclear whether Jenner acting like a "slob kebab," to quote her daughter, will make it on air, but we've got our fingers and toes crossed.
Watch Kardashian share the anecdote, below.
