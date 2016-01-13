Prince George Is Getting A Car

When you're the heir to the British throne, your first car isn't going to be the classic red and yellow Fisher-Price model. Nope, Prince George, who won't hit the legal driving age for 15 years, is getting an Aston Martin V8 Volante. But to be fair, it is used.
The miniature Aston Martin V8 Volante replica was given to George's father, Prince William, in 1988, when William was six. But kids these days are more mature, so it makes sense George would want to get in some drive time before he turns three. Giving it to George will be a truly multi-generational gesture —the car was modeled off the one George's grandfather, Charles, Prince of Wales, drove.
The car had been parked at the Sandringham Museum, but Prince William has taken it out to prep for his son. Because when you're a prince, institutes of culture are basically fancy storage lockers.
Now we'll just have to wait to see what kind of fancy Barbie Jeep Princess Charlotte gets in a few years.
Now we'll just have to wait to see what kind of fancy Barbie Jeep Princess Charlotte gets in a few years.
Advertisement