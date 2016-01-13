We haven't seen Harry Potter looking this sexy since Daniel Radcliffe dropped trou for a Broadway production of Equus back in 2008. In a new photo shoot for Vanity Fair Italy, the actor goes shirtless to show off some seriously sculpted abs. Like, they're almost too cut to be real. Is it Photoshop? Body-contouring? An inordinate amount of sit-ups? Or magic?
By the way, in case you don't read Italian, the headline for the profile is, Chi vota per il mio sedere? which roughly translates as, Who are these people voting for my ass? Radcliffe is referring, of course, to the illustrious award he snagged last year for another of his banging assets, "Rear of the Year," a.k.a. the best behind in the U.K. (Radcliffe points out how strange it is that he received the honor, given that the actor didn't bare his butt on the stage or screen in 2015.) Anyway, I hope you're wearing something you don't mind getting a little drool on, because here are the photos. Thank you, Vanity Fair Italy.
Here is his handsome face.
Here he is brandishing an ax, because why not.
And here are his glorious abs.
And here, friends, is the close-up.
Now carry on.
