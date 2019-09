The New Sexual Education Of The Ultra-Religious

Some Hasidic sects confront it more directly, but only after marriage. “[A couple] have their first night together, and from then on, they have a person they can call and get more education from,” he says. “[Hasidics] don’t want students to think of anything that may be sexual before, so they only teach them after they’ve had the first night.”In general, Alexander thinks there’s not enough openness about sexuality within the religious Orthodox community, especially once you’re married. He points out that many couples struggle with communication in general, not specifically about sexuality. “You know, it’s very easy to talk about who’s picking up the kids and what happened at work, but communication is a really difficult place, unfortunately, for couples,” he says. “If people are having difficulties, that’s when the real problems start because people are too embarrassed to ask the question.” In response, he teaches what he calls “couple empowerment." A fundamental part of it is learning how to communicate, so couples can broaden their communication about intimacy.When it comes to intimacy, masturbation is still a touchy topic. If it’s discussed in religious Jewish schools, it’s usually fraught with negativity. “I have not come across many teachers that are willing to discuss those things, especially with boys,” says Alexander. “You know, one that’s willing to hear a boy say, ‘I’m really struggling with this,’ and help him through it.” It’s generally not okay for a practicing Orthodox male to masturbate because, according to the book of Genesis , spilling one’s seed without the goal of procreating is viewed as a sin.No one in the ultra-religious Jewish community talks about female masturbation, period. Still, Alexander notes that female masturbation is more acceptable by comparison. “There really is nothing wrong with it,” he says. “In fact, many people who know what they’re talking about will tell you that a woman needs to understand her body, in order for her to teach her spouse what needs to happen in order to please her.” Since teachers, and people in general, don’t talk about this, Alexander is trying to encourage intimacy.Better2gether appeals to its audience through modesty. Again, no naked imagery or naughty language. Alexander is also quick to point out that his site doesn’t appeal exclusively to a Jewish or even a religious demographic. “I know people in Tel Aviv and all around…who are committed people — committed spouses that are not religious, but don’t want to go on a site and see naked people all over the place.” He receives a lot of positive feedback from clients who appreciate the more respectful, modest approach to these topics.Items are sold under user-friendly categories like “inner,” “outer,” “romantic,” and “rings.” And if a client orders a product with crude imagery, Better2gether strips it from the packaging before sending it out. The B Swish line is a top seller.