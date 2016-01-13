The New Sexual Education Of The Ultra-Religious

Alexander says that the greatest thing a couple can give each other is pleasure that’s physical, emotional, and spiritual. Unfortunately, many of the marital aids on the market are not actually viewed as such. “The whole world, you know, the religious world has closed their eyes to it,” he says. Why? “Because people decided to make money off it, and the way people made money off these things is to convince people that they can gain pleasure by themselves without their spouse, without their partner.” Better2gether hopes to show couples that using marital aids together can be fulfilling on a number of levels, both physical and emotional. “It can be so embracing, so pleasurable, to be able to give your spouse real deep pleasure,” he says. “Sex can get boring for some people, and instead of saying, ‘We’ll go look at pornography or go look for someone else to satiate those needs,’ needs should be able to be met with true open communication and marital aids.”



He’s not out to change anybody’s feelings. “I just want people who are looking for marital aids and going on other [pornographic] websites and seeing things that are bad for their marriage to have an option to go on our website, and maintain the modesty and the purity of their own relationships.” Alexander wants to provide a resource for people who’ve steered clear of such marital aids because they’re scared of them. “I’m trying to just offer what people want, but in a beautiful, loving way.”

