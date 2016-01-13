David Beckham Jokes About Daughter Harper Dating

It doesn't seem all that long ago that Posh and Becks were a hot new item. Now their eldest child, Brooklyn, is making most eligible bachelor lists, and it all just seems to be happening so fast.
“Obviously, Brooklyn is definitely at that age," David Beckham told Entertainment Tonight ahead of receiving the Humanitarian Leadership Award at last night's UNICEF Ball. "You know, he's 16, he's definitely at that age. We're strong parents, and strict parents, but we're like most parents. We love our kids and we want the best for them, so we’ll see.”
And will little Harper Beckham also be free to date when she's 16? Bearing in mind that she's currently only 4, of course.
“Oh, yeah,” Beckham laughed. “That'll definitely be different.”
We can imagine that having three older brothers and a father known for his ability to kick things at incredible distances with his right foot would be a rough fate for a young girl looking to date. Hang in there, girl.
