A former star of Teen Wolf has come out as a gay man on Instagram, sharing his story with fans in five heartfelt posts.



Actor Charlie Carver, who played werewolf Ethan alongside his twin brother Max Carver on the MTV show, announced the news yesterday. The 27-year-old actor, who now appears on The Leftovers, used a photo of a sign reading "Be who you needed when you were younger" to tell his story.



"Let the record show this: I self-identify as gay,” he wrote. “As a young man, I needed a young man in Hollywood to say that, and without being a dick about it, I owe it to myself, more than anything, to be who I needed when I was younger.”



Carver also shared that he first recognized himself to be "different from some of the other boys in my grade" at a young age. At age 12, he first said the words "I am gay" out loud to himself.



"They rang true, and I hated myself for them," he admitted.



He's now come to terms with his sexuality.



"I now believe that by omitting this part of myself from the record, I am complicit in perpetuating the suffering, fear, and shame cast upon so many in the world," he said.



You can read Carver's full essay below.

