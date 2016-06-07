The Playboy Mansion Has Sold —With Hugh Hefner Still Inside

Update: The Playboy Mansion has sold, Hugh Hefner and all. Daren Metropoulos, the 32-year-old owner of the snack-food company Hostess, is in contract to buy the estate, with the understanding that Hef will continue to live there until he dies. The young billionaire reportedly paid well below the $200 million asking price, the New York Post reports.
This story was originally published January 11, 2016.
Have $200 million and want to own a part of Playboy's (slightly lurid) history? Well, according to TMZ, you can now drop all that cash on Los Angeles' Playboy Mansion — you know, the one Hugh Hefner lives in.
Apparently, Playboy Enterprises and the original fuckboy Hugh Hefner have estimated the selling price of the 29-room mansion to be $200 million — while the rest of the world guesses that $80 to $90 million should suffice.
So what's upping that price? It might be the lush 5.02-acre estate, or perhaps the secret underground tunnels to A-list celeb homes, or maybe it's the presence of Mr. Hugh Hefner himself. That's right: The mansion is being sold, but the buyers must agree to giving Hefner the ability to live in the mansion until he dies. We assume his current wife Crystal Harris will also be allowed to join.
Click through to sneak a peek at the insane mansion in L.A.'s Holmby Hills — plus meet your potential soon-to-be roommate.
Have $200 million and want to own a part of Playboy's (slightly lurid) history? Well, according to TMZ, you can now drop all that cash on Los Angeles' Playboy Mansion — you know, the one Hugh Hefner lives in.
Apparently, Playboy Enterprises and the original fuckboy Hugh Hefner have estimated the selling price of the 29-room mansion to be $200 million — while the rest of the world guesses that $80 to $90 million should suffice.
So what's upping that price? It might be the lush 5.02-acre estate, or perhaps the secret underground tunnels to A-list celeb homes, or maybe it's the presence of Mr. Hugh Hefner himself. That's right: The mansion is being sold, but the buyers must agree to giving Hefner the ability to live in the mansion until he dies. We assume his current wife Crystal Harris will also be allowed to join.
Click through to sneak a peek at the insane mansion in L.A.'s Holmby Hills — plus meet your potential soon-to-be roommate.