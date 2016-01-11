Watch The NHL's First-Ever Same-Sex Kiss Cam, Feel Better About The World

Thursday night's Los Angeles Kings game marked a sweet milestone for the National Hockey League — not on the ice, but in the stands. The evening included the league's first same-sex Kiss Cam moment between partners and fans, Brad Parr and Andy Evans.
Watch above and feel your cold, January heart begin to thaw. As Cosmopolitan notes, sports teams' Kiss Cams capture few instances between same-sex partners: It's thought that either this 2011 kiss or this 2015 kiss is the first example.
Perhaps the best part of this NHL first is how naturally the kiss is presented. An opposite-sex couple kisses, then another, and then Parr and Evans get their time in the spotlight before the camera moves on to 10 other shots. No big deal. Actually, scratch that: The jubilant yells of the taker of the above video when Parr and Evans appear are the best part.
We hope your Monday is just a little bit better now.
