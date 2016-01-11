Sex and the City reunions aren't always just about the ladies. The men Carrie Bradshaw loved and lost and left (and in one case, kept) can take advantage of photo ops, too. Mr. Big and Aidan (or if you want to live outside the fantasy land that is SATC, John Corbett and Chris Noth), were spotted together on Friday night at at Golden Globes party for the film Spotlight. And even without the woman they had in common, it was a successful throwback moment. (If only because they didn't wind up brawling in the mud.)
Both actors have plenty going on in their post-SATC careers. Noth is still starring as the not-so-good husband, who's running for POTUS, on The Good Wife. And Corbett is reprising his role as the most understanding husband in the sequel to My Big Fat Greek Wedding. But, for a moment on Friday, they were just two guys who feature heavily in the voice-over musings of Carrie Bradshaw. Maybe 2016 will be the year of mini reunions?
