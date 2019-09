Sex and the City reunions aren't always just about the ladies. The men Carrie Bradshaw loved and lost and left (and in one case, kept) can take advantage of photo ops, too. Mr. Big and Aidan (or if you want to live outside the fantasy land that is SATC, John Corbett and Chris Noth), were spotted together on Friday night at at Golden Globes party for the film Spotlight. And even without the woman they had in common, it was a successful throwback moment. (If only because they didn't wind up brawling in the mud .)