Young girls who have wheelchairs, service dogs, and even, as of this month, diabetes, can accessorize their American Girl dolls so that they look more like them. But one young customer is searching for another add-on to make her doll a real tea party twin — an open heart surgery chest scar.
Lamaya Sakales, a 10-year-old from Florida, explains in her Change.org petition that after undergoing three open heart surgeries for a congenital heart defect, she has scars on her chest. She's asking American Girl to create dolls with scars (or scar kits). Sakales writes that she wants to see this feature, not just for herself, but "for the many kids who live with scars that show their bravery!" Sakales' petition has already gained over 4,000 supporters. According to ABC News, Sakales hasn't heard from American Girl yet.
The doll diabetes care kit, which was added to American Girl's site last month, was suggested through a similar Change.org petition started by an 11-year-old, who had recently been diagnosed with diabetes. It seems a scar kit would be another step toward giving every girl the opportunity to find a doll that is a true reflection of her.
