American Girl, the beloved manufacturer of dolls and accessories (both of the modern and the historical-fiction genre) has just answered a longstanding call from its customers — and we couldn't be happier. Earlier this month, a diabetes care kit went on sale in the company's online store, complete with an insulin pump (and pen), blood sugar monitor, log book, glucose tablets, and lancing device. In true American Girl fashion, the kit comes with a packet of stickers, "to add personalization."
Although parents and children have urged the doll giant to offer such an add-on for many years, the most memorable effort came in 2014, when Anja Busse, a type 1 diabetes patient herself and 11 years old at the time, posted a petition calling for change. More than anything, she wanted her two American Girl dolls to look like her, which, of course, meant they needed diabetic accessories.
Busse, who received her diagnosis only three months prior to creating her petition, is among the 1.4 million Americans diagnosed with diabetes every year. The vast majority of the 29.1 million Americans who suffer from the disease have type 2 diabetes, but about 4% have type 1, which typically begins in childhood. And none of this accounts for the millions who go undiagnosed and without proper treatment. American Girl's decision to add a diabetes care kit to its inclusive array of doll accessories (which already include crutches, a hearing aid, and a wheelchair) reflects the need recognize the people, particularly the children, living with this illness.
The kit is available now for $24. We hope to see American Girl continue to strive for inclusivity and to observe its impact across other toy companies.
