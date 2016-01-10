Update: We really are coming to rely upon the chimings-in of Khloé Kardashian when it comes to her family's romantic lives. Today, she shares her take on younger sister Kylie Jenner's on-again, off-again romance with Tyga to E!'s Catt Sadler.



Khloé declares: "I ask Kylie...'I think you were just somewhere for New Year's with him,' and then like one day, they're not together." She then admits that she stopped asking Kylie about the relationship because their status was ever-changing. Ky and Ty did have an abbreviated split, says Khloé, but then they were seen together right before and after Christmas.



Khloé concluded with the sage perspective that when it comes to who young people date — particularly young people in her family — she just stops asking who's dating who. She says: "I hate telling people, 'Oh, they broke up,' and then all of a sudden, someone pulls in my driveway and I'm like, 'Oh, shit, I thought we were done with this one.'"



This story was originally published on January 9.