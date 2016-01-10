Update: We really are coming to rely upon the chimings-in of Khloé Kardashian when it comes to her family's romantic lives. Today, she shares her take on younger sister Kylie Jenner's on-again, off-again romance with Tyga to E!'s Catt Sadler.
Khloé declares: "I ask Kylie...'I think you were just somewhere for New Year's with him,' and then like one day, they're not together." She then admits that she stopped asking Kylie about the relationship because their status was ever-changing. Ky and Ty did have an abbreviated split, says Khloé, but then they were seen together right before and after Christmas.
Khloé concluded with the sage perspective that when it comes to who young people date — particularly young people in her family — she just stops asking who's dating who. She says: "I hate telling people, 'Oh, they broke up,' and then all of a sudden, someone pulls in my driveway and I'm like, 'Oh, shit, I thought we were done with this one.'"
This story was originally published on January 9.
Khloé Kardashian is really taking point on the family media campaign! Recently, she told E! all about what’s really going on with big sister Kourtney’s love life.
Over a round of pink cocktails (or kocktails, we suppose) Khloé said that her big sis isn’t looking for a new man. “She’s not thinking about that yet,” she said. But she hardly thinks Kourtney will have any problems when she's ready. “Everybody, Kourtney, would want to bone you. So stop.”
Kourtney, 36, broke up with her longterm partner and baby daddy Scott Disick back in July; according to Khloé, she’s not looking for a new romance. Though Khloé didn’t dismiss the appeal of a boy toy. “Who doesn’t want that?”
But Khloé’s coy about commenting on Kourtney’s supposed relationship with Justin Bieber. “Justin has been a friend of the family for years and years. They go to the same church!” Khloé also gave a sarcastic rundown of the list of her sisters that Bieber is rumored to have dated: “Apparently, Justin has dated Kylie, Kendall, and Kourtney in my family.”
Good moves, Khloé. Always stay noncommittal when discussing the big sister’s love life. Maybe she’s learned from Thursday’s comments on Kendall?
