Updated: 9:45 p.m.: Well, we asked, and Kanye answered.
Original story, published at 7 p.m., follows.
Kim Kardashian teased it in a tweet last night. Kanye’s tradition of dropping new singles on Fridays is back.
Mr. West came out with “Real Friends” featuring Ty Dolla $ign today, and previewed “No More Parties in LA” featuring Kendrick Lamar and the same Ghostface Killah sample from “New God Flow.”
The songs are notable, first of all, because NEW KANYE SOUND THE ALARM BELLS IT’S LIT. And second of all because Kanye appears to throw shade on Kim for her spray tan.
Kanye also dropped a series of tongue-in-cheek tweets about taking the songs down, putting the back up, down, up, down, and then finally up for good.
Mr. West came out with “Real Friends” featuring Ty Dolla $ign today, and previewed “No More Parties in LA” featuring Kendrick Lamar and the same Ghostface Killah sample from “New God Flow.”
The songs are notable, first of all, because NEW KANYE SOUND THE ALARM BELLS IT’S LIT. And second of all because Kanye appears to throw shade on Kim for her spray tan.
Kanye also dropped a series of tongue-in-cheek tweets about taking the songs down, putting the back up, down, up, down, and then finally up for good.
Advertisement
Un momento, there was a slight distortion in the main loop within Real Friends.— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) January 8, 2016
It will be back up shortly. When it’s back up all rippers please rip the new one instead.— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) January 8, 2016
New version is up. Please please erase the old one I wasn’t satisfied with the sound quality.— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) January 8, 2016
He’s nothing if not a perfectionist. And thank you, Kanye. We will have a nice weekend, thanks to you.
The tracks are also available on Soundcloud.
Oh, and by the way, where is SWISH?
Advertisement