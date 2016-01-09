Updated: Kanye West Announces New Album Release Date, Disses Kim's Spray Tan In New Track

Michael Hafford
Updated: 9:45 p.m.: Well, we asked, and Kanye answered.


Original story, published at 7 p.m., follows.

Kim Kardashian teased it in a tweet last night. Kanye’s tradition of dropping new singles on Fridays is back.

Mr. West came out with “Real Friends” featuring Ty Dolla $ign today, and previewed “No More Parties in LA” featuring Kendrick Lamar and the same Ghostface Killah sample from “New God Flow.”

The songs are notable, first of all, because NEW KANYE SOUND THE ALARM BELLS IT’S LIT. And second of all because Kanye appears to throw shade on Kim for her spray tan.

Kanye also dropped a series of tongue-in-cheek tweets about taking the songs down, putting the back up, down, up, down, and then finally up for good.

He’s nothing if not a perfectionist. And thank you, Kanye. We will have a nice weekend, thanks to you.

The tracks are also available on Soundcloud.

Oh, and by the way, where is SWISH?
