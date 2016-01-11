Kylie Jenner Rocks A Controversial Sweatshirt

Lately, Kylie Jenner has been really digging a spate of sweatshirts from L.A. boutique FourTwoFour's in-house label. You may have spotted a camel-hued iteration on Jenner’s site, in a recent “Cop My Style” #OOTD post, or a black version on her Snapchat last week, as MTV pointed out. They’re emblazoned with a photo of police tear-gassing a crowd of people and the words “we’re here to help," which make a statement about rampant police brutality.
She also wore an oversized denim jacket by the brand, from the same fall/winter 2015 collection as those sweatshirts, to Glamour’s Women of the Year awards in November (she wore the casual piece to a pretty formal event to remedy a wardrobe malfunction, alas). The collection, called "Post-Apocolyptic Garden," debuted in November.
Is Jenner making an anti-police brutality statement with these hoodies? It’s possible. Or, she might just dig how the sweatshirts look. We reached out to FourTwoFour for comment, but have yet to hear back. The brand did tweet about Jenner wearing the aforementioned denim number, though, and having your stuff worn by (and, obviously, photographed on) a Kardashian or Jenner is a potent hit of publicity for any label, so they can't be too pissed if it turns out she's oblivious to their message.
If you're angling for a "We're Here To Help" piece of your own, which are priced between $100 and $200, there are still a few styles in stock, although the one Jenner's been spotted in is sold out, unsurprisingly.
