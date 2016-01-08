Having grown up with three sisters, I can attest to the fact that sisters share everything. But men? Not so much. This season on The Bachelor, identical twins Emily and Haley, 22, are vying against each other (and 26 other women) to win Bachelor Ben's heart. While competing for the affection of the same man on national television sounds like a setup for some excruciating sibling rivalry, the ladies insist they're not competitive with each other.
"We're just not very competitive," said Haley in an on-set chat with E! News. "We have a mutual understanding of what's going on here. So we discussed this before we even came on to meet Ben." Emily agreed, saying, "We've talked about it, it doesn't really matter." She added, "Whoever Ben clicks with is just the better twin, obviously!" (And in all honesty, she doesn't look like she's joking.)
The Las Vegas natives — who, I must point out, both list their occupation as "twin" — also said that there are no catty girls this season. (Which would be quite an interesting turn of events after 19 seasons of cattiness.) And of course, they gushed in unison about how sweet, handsome, and genuine "Perfect Ben" is. May the best twin win?
